Peachland's Gasthaus food bank campaign generates more than 900 donations

Food drive fills van 3 times

Photo: Contributed The fireplace at the Gasthaus restaurant in Peachland.

A Peachland restaurant's extended food bank fundraising campaign has generated more than 900 donations across the Central Okanagan.

Gasthaus on the Lake launched its second food bank drive in November, offering diners a 20 per cent discount on their entire bill, including alcohol, in exchange for non-perishable food donations. The restaurant has now extended the campaign through February, after a strong initial response.

The Central Okanagan Food Bank locations in West Kelowna and Kelowna have distributed more than 700 discount cards. The Summerland Food Bank has given out more than 200 cards.

The Peachland Food Bank has filled its van three times with donations from the campaign.

Jamie Morgan, marketing manager for Gasthaus on the Lake, says the restaurant ordered an additional 1,000 discount cards to extend the fundraiser beyond the original Dec. 31 end date.

"The Gasthaus team is so proud to be part of such a giving and caring community!"

The discount applies to groups of any size. Morgan says customers can bring 40 people and receive 20 per cent off the entire bill.

Customers can donate non-perishable food items at Gasthaus on the Lake at 5790 Beach Ave. in Peachland, the Summerland Food Bank at 14820 Victoria Rd., the West Kelowna Food Bank at 3710 Hoskins Rd., or the Kelowna Food Bank at 2310 Enterprise Way to receive a discount card.

The campaign runs until the end of February.