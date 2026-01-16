Peachland News

New trail linking Peachland, West Kelowna closed until April

Trail closes until spring

Photo: Kathy Michaels FILE - The trail linking Peachland and West Kelowna.

The new pedestrian pathway linking West Kelowna and Peachland has been closed for the winter.

In a brief statement Friday, the District of Peachland said sections of the trail have been getting impacted by snow removal along Highway 97.

“In the interest of public safety, the district has closed the trail until mid-April.”

Barriers have been installed to prevent pedestrians or cyclists from accessing the trail.

The Peachland to Goat’s Peak Park Multi-Use Trail opened last spring, funded with $776,000 from the provincial government and $356,400 in federal funding.