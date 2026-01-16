Peachland News

Musical tribute to late Peachland councillor Keith ‘Papa’ Thom set for January 24

Musical tribute to 'Papa'

Photo: Obituary photo A musical celebration of life for Keith 'Papa' Thom will be held on Jan. 24, 2026, in Peachland.

There will be plenty of music at a public celebration of life for a Peachland councillor who died late last year.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel posted a notice on local Facebook groups inviting residents to attend the January 24 event at the Peachland Community Centre called the Keith ‘Papa’ Thom Shepherd’s Pie Reunion Tour.

The beloved folksinger, songwriter and performer, who used his musical platform to give back, passed away in early November. He was first elected to Peachland district council in 2018 and re-elected in 2022.

The celebration of life will include several musical performances, including a song by the band Rich Man’s Spiritual. Ray Roper of Stonebolt & The Band will sing “I Will Still Love You”, while Dave Collins & The Band will perform Vera Lynn’s classic “We’ll Meet Again” with audience participation.

Mayor Van Minsel is set to give a tribute to Thom, who he said was far more than a colleague.

"He was a dear friend, a steady presence, and a passionate ambassador for our town of Peachland," read a statement issued by the mayor and council in November.

"Over years of service—both on council and in the community—he touched countless lives through his warmth, his music, his generous spirit, and his dedication."

Thom leaves behind his wife, Mary Lynn, children Fiona, Andrew, and Rachael, grandsons Maxwell and Carson, and stepchildren Charles, Alexander, and Mathew.

Doors open for the celebration of life at the Peachland Community Centre at noon on Saturday, Jan. 24. The service begins at 1 p.m.