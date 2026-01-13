Peachland News

Movie to be shot in Peachland next week

Movie shoot on Beach Ave.

Photo: Contributed Movie filming may cause traffic disruptions next week

Peachland motorists and pedestrians may experience some disruptions because of a movie being filmed between Jan. 19 and 21 in a variety of locations in the community.



The movie entitled “Survivors” will be filmed in several public and private locations in downtown Peachland and along Beach Avenue beginning, Jan. 19. Filming may start at 7 a.m. and continue into the evening hours.



Residents can expect to see vehicles and activity related to filming along 11th Street, 5th Street, and Beach Avenue near Cenotaph Park. Private residences will also be used for filming and vehicles related to the production will be parked in a variety of areas including the municipal parking lot on Waldo Way.



The Little School House and parking lot will be used for filming on Tuesday, January 20 and will be closed to the public.



Traffic control personnel will be on hand to provide direction if roadways are closed due to production.