Peachlanders will go to the polls March 14 to fill vacant council seat

Photo: District of Peachland File-screenshot of Keith Thom (centre) at council meeting.

Peachland residents will head to the polls March 14 to fill the vacant council seat left by the late Keith Thom.

Thom, serving a second term on council, passed away in November.

With the next general election scheduled for October, Peachland had asked the province to waive the requirement for a byelection, claiming among other things an election to fill a seat for only seven months would work out to nearly a 0.75 per cent property tax increase.

In an email to Castanet, district spokesperson Kirsten Jones says the district has not yet received a response to that request.

"Given the tight timelines this year, particularly in light of the 2026 general local election scheduled for October, it was necessary to proceed with the by-election at the earliest opportunity," said Jones.

"The district is therefore moving forward in accordance with legislative requirements."

Nomination forms for anyone wishing to run for the vacant seat are now available at municipal hall weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. until Feb. 6.

Completed forms can be returned to municipal hall between Jan. 27 and the close of business Feb. 6.

Click here to obtain information on requirements and procedures for filling out nominations.

Those interested in running must be a Canadian citizen, a resident of the province for at least six months, at least 18 by voting day and not disqualified under the Local Government Act.