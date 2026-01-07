Peachland News

Hazards linger for Peachland after Munro Lake wildfire

Photo: Ministry of Forests Infilled culvert and filled ditch along Munro Lake FSR, above steep and highly burned slopes.

The in-creek infrastructure for the Peachland water treatment plant is at risk of a landslide in the aftermath of the summer’s Munro Lake wildfire.

The wildfire in September 2025 burned 383 hectares of the south slopes of the lower Peachland Creek watershed in the Upper Princeton Avenue area.

A preliminary post-fire hazard assessment completed for the Ministry of Forests has recommended the District of Peachland further study the burned slopes above its water treatment facility.

“This may include any other hazard associated with the wildfire that may affect water quality and treatment as a result of the burned area uphill from the facility,” said the report.

The report places a moderate likelihood — defined as “not probable but possible over a several year period” — of a landslide impacting the dams and weirs associated with the water treatment plant. The facility itself is not at risk at all.

The most pressing post-fire concerns are related to forest service roads in the area of the burn.

“Debris-laden runoff may occur on burned slopes and in draws that can disrupt the road drainage system,” said the report, noting that an infilled culvert and partially filled ditches were observed during the assessment.

“If a debris flow were to occur, it could deliver an amount of sediment and debris into Peachland Creek that could have indirect, long-term impacts to the Munro Lakes FSR bridge and the water treatment facility downstream,” said the report.

The document recommends the Ministry of Forests inspect the road drainage systems for the forest service roads in the burn area and install signage warning the public about post-wildfire hazards.

Terrain stability should also be assessed prior to any salvage logging in the area.

In addition to a slope hazard analysis and risk assessment related to the water treatment plant, the District of Peachland is recommended to advise landowners with properties crossed by the Peachland Creek channel that there could be an elevated risk to people if they are near the water during periods of high streamflow.

The report also suggested that warning signs be installed downstream at Hardy Falls Regional Park to discourage people from visiting during heavy rainfall events.

When asked for comment, a District of Peachland spokesperson said the fire chief was away and was unable to provide a response to the recommendations.