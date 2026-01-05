Peachland News

Non-profit group’s wildlife cameras stolen near Peachland

Wildlife cameras stolen

Photo: Robin Unrau Two wildlife cameras belonging to Hunters for BC were stolen near Peachland over the holidays.

A non-profit group is going to have to dig into its limited resources to replace two integral pieces of equipment.

Two wildlife research cameras were recently stolen from an area of the south-central Okanagan. Robin Unrau posted about the thefts in Peachland Facebook groups, looking for tips on what happened.

He’s a member of Hunters for BC, which has been studying animal movements along a stretch of highway in the area. The exact location of the cameras is not being revealed to prevent additional thefts.

“We’re a registered non-profit organization, and we are in partnership with Okanagan Nation Alliance and the Ministry of Transportation,” said Unrau about the research that has been underway for the past four winters.

The group is looking into the effects of eight-foot high wildlife fences along the highway. While the fences are designed to prevent motor vehicle collisions and protect public safety, they cause problems for animals.

Hunters for BC is trying to gauge the effectiveness of gates along the fence line. They are concerned that animals often get trapped on the highway side of the fence.

“We’re monitoring deer that will come up to a wildlife gate and turn back because they’re afraid of trying to pass through it. And then we have other animals that get through the wildlife gates, but you can see that they’re frightened by these wildlife gates. So, we’re looking at different wildlife gates that can be implemented in the entire province,” said Unrau.

Unrau suspects the cameras were taken sometime between Christmas and New Year's. He said they typically check the devices every two weeks.

The loss of the cameras sets back the research in the short term. Unrau also points out that whoever stole them likely can’t use them anyway, because the cameras are security code-protected.