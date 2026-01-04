Peachland News

Gasthaus on the Lake extends food bank discount drive to end of February

Gasthaus keeps giving

Photo: Contributed The fireplace at the Gasthaus restaurant in Peachland.

Gasthaus on the Lake in Peachland is extending its food bank fundraising campaign into the new year, offering diners a discount in exchange for donations to Central Okanagan food banks.

The popular restaurant initially ran the promotion from Nov. 10 to Dec. 31, but says the strong response and continued need in the community prompted an extension through the end of February.

“After talking with the management of the Summerland, Peachland, and Central Okanagan Food Banks, we are extending our food bank food drive until the end of February. Our campaign from November 10th to December 31st was extremely successful,'' said Jamie Morgan, marketing manager for Gasthaus on the Lake.

''The food banks gave out close to 1000 of our discount cards for donations given on behalf of the Gasthaus. I've had to order an additional 1000 cards to extend the fundraiser to the end of February,” Morgan added.

This marks the second time the restaurant has offered a 20 per cent discount on food and drinks for customers who support the food bank. The discount applies to the entire bill, including alcohol.

Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item will receive a 20 per cent discount card. The locations include Gasthaus on the Lake at 5790 Beach Ave. in Peachland, the Summerland Food Bank at 14820 Victoria Rd., the West Kelowna Food Bank at 3710 Hoskins Rd., and the Kelowna Food Bank at 2310 Enterprise Way.

Morgan says the promotion is designed to help as many people as possible.

“There's no limited number of people. They can really bring down 40 people, and we'll discount the entire bill 20%. It's no secret that times are tough out there. So anything the Gasthaus can do to help support the community we will. It's tough out there,” he said.