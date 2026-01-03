Peachland News

Peachland ice rink closed due to warm weather

Peachland’s outdoor ice rink will be temporarily closed due to warm overnight temperatures and the potential for rain.

“Unfortunately, due to warm overnight temperatures and the potential for rain in the forecast, we will be temporarily closing the rinks to preserve their ice base on January 3rd. We’re hopeful this closure will be short-lived, and as soon as temperatures drop, we’ll be opening again,” Peachland Fire and Rescue Services said on Facebook.

The rink at Mountain View Park opened on New Years Eve

''It’s been amazing to see how much the rinks are being used, and we’re looking forward to the rest of the winter!” the post added.

Officials are asking residents to stay off the ice while the rink is closed.

Temperatures in the Central Okanagan are expected to remain above zero all week, which could extend the closure.