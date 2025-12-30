Peachland News

Peachland's outdoor rink opening on Dec. 31

Rink nearly ready to open

Photo: Peachland Fire Rescue Peachland's outdoor rink will open on Dec. 31.

Peachland’s outdoor ice rink will open for the winter on Wednesday.

The rink is located in Mountain View Park, also known as the Peachland Riding Club, about five kilometres up Princeton Avenue, across from the Peachland Public Works Yard at 5379 Princeton Avenue.

It is free to use for all ages and abilities.

The seasonal rink is dependent on temperatures consistently below zero degrees and is maintained by the volunteers of the Peachland Fire and Rescue Service.

“At this time, we ask people to be mindful of surface conditions as the ice is still rough in some areas,” said the fire department on Facebook.

The rink, which permits three-on-three hockey, will be open daily from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., when conditions allow. It is flooded each evening at 9 p.m.

No skate rentals are available. Rental of the ice surface is not permitted.

Residents are asked to stay off the ice when daytime temperatures are above zero and shovel off the ice after a game of hockey — this aids flooding of the ice.