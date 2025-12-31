Peachland News

Christmas tree chipping event in Peachland supports Muscular Dystrophy Canada

Tree chipping for charity

Photo: Castanet/file Peachland Fire & Rescue hosts Christmas tree chipping event on Jan. 3, 2025.

When the decorations have been packed away for another year, Peachland Fire & Rescue and Sunbelt Rentals are ready to help you dispose of your cut Christmas tree.

They have teamed up for the 11th annual Christmas Tree Chipping for Charity.

Residents can either drop off their tree at the Peachland Community Centre to be chipped, with a donation going to support Muscular Dystrophy Canada, or request the fire department come to their home to pick up their tree, for a minimum $5 donation.

Christmas Tree Chipping for Charity is scheduled for Saturday, January 3, 2026, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

To have your tree picked up, contact Peachland Fire & Rescue at 250-767-2841 or email [email protected].

Please ensure all decorations and tinsel have been removed.