Peachland to close washrooms early, rather than completely, after public feedback

The District of Peachland has partially reversed course and will no longer be closing its public washrooms on Beach Avenue through the winter.
The municipality announced Thursday that all public washrooms will be closed at 3:45 p.m., rather than 7 p.m. and be reopened at 7 a.m.
“The district anticipates this will discourage damage from vandalism which mostly occurs during the evening hours,” said the municipality in a news release.
Peachland had originally planned on completely closing the washrooms at Swim Bay for the duration of winter due to vandalism. Council heard this week the vandalism, which is carried out by one person, is costing the district tens of thousands of dollars per year.
Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel says they adjusted their approach after receiving feedback from the public.
Peachland public washrooms
- Peachland Museum, 5890 Beach Avenue
- Swim Bay Pavillion, 5676 Beach Avenue
- Todd Road Lift Station, 3990 Beach Avenue
- Peachland Community Centre, 4450 6th Street (open during operating hours)
- Portable washrooms are available at:
- Lambly Park, Highway 97 and Clements Crescent
- Doggy Beach – T Dock, Highway 97 and Princeton Avenue
- Beach Avenue and 13th Street
- Peachland Riding Club
- A portable washroom will be installed in Heritage Park shortly.