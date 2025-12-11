Peachland to close washrooms early, rather than completely, after public feedback

Photo: Patrick Van Minsel One of the public washrooms along Peachland's Beach Avenue.

The District of Peachland has partially reversed course and will no longer be closing its public washrooms on Beach Avenue through the winter.

The municipality announced Thursday that all public washrooms will be closed at 3:45 p.m., rather than 7 p.m. and be reopened at 7 a.m.

“The district anticipates this will discourage damage from vandalism which mostly occurs during the evening hours,” said the municipality in a news release.

Peachland had originally planned on completely closing the washrooms at Swim Bay for the duration of winter due to vandalism. Council heard this week the vandalism, which is carried out by one person, is costing the district tens of thousands of dollars per year.

Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel says they adjusted their approach after receiving feedback from the public.

