Peachland appoints new deputy mayor

Photo: District of Peachland Coun. Alena Glasman

Peachland needs a deputy mayor who can devote enough time to the job to be as effective as Keith Thom was, council determined on Tuesday.

Coun. Alena Glasman was appointed to the position to replace Thom, who died in November.

The deputy mayor position in Peachland has evolved into a real job and comes with a small boost in pay, council heard.

“We raised the profile of deputy mayor to a formal, designated position to take up the slack and assist the mayor,” said Coun. David Collins, reading a prepared statement in favour of appointing one councillor to the role. Other municipalities rotate the position.

Collins said Thom was effective in the role, particularly in building relationships with other municipal and provincial politicians.

“It is logical that we continue in this direction with a strong, duly appointed deputy mayor and not go backwards, in my opinion, with a rotating cast of deputy mayors that would dilute the position and be way less effective,” Collins said, while acknowledging not everyone on council would have the time to take on the job.

“I strongly think Coun. Glasman is the best suited to step into this role. She has the time, she has demonstrated leadership ability on multiple occasions, she has been to all of the conferences alongside Coun. Thom, so she’s well informed on the province’s direction on various issues.

“She is great at building relationships. I’ve seen her in action over the last three years. This is her superpower. I think this is her moment.”

Coun. Randey Brophy said the position should be rotated until November’s election. He was the only councillor to vote against appointing Glasman.

“I think this has become a contentious item,” he said.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel also expressed support for Glasman.

“In my role, last minute, I need someone to go somewhere. I need someone who’s there,” he said.

Glasman told the mayor she’ll available for the next 10 months. Some other councillors have vacation plans.