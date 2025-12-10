Peachland replacing Chief Administrative Officer in new year

Photo: LinkedIn Cory Labrecque

The District of Peachland will have a new top bureaucrat in the new year.

During a council meeting Tuesday, Peachland mayor Patrick Van Minsel announced Peachland’s Deputy Chief Administrative Officer Cory Labrecque will become the district's new Chief Administrative Officer next year, replacing Joe Creron.

Labrecque will take on the title of Acting CAO as of Jan. 5, working with Creron through to April 15, when Labrecque will assume the CAO role.

Creron will “remain available to support the District in an advisory capacity as needed.”

“This transition reflects the solid foundation built by CAO Joe Creron and his management team as they worked to position us well for continuing success,” the district said in a statement.

“Council extends its sincerest appreciation to Mr. Creron for his service to Peachland for the past four years and are grateful for the momentum he has created.”

Labrecque was born and raised in Peachland and has worked for the district for four years.