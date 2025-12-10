Parking on new street in Peachland could get busy

Photo: District of Peachland Proposed development in Peachland.

Concerns about on-street parking and traffic congestion on the tiny, new Wild Goose Street almost waylaid a long-awaited 89-unit apartment building on Tuesday.

A development permit was set to be issued for the five-storey building, which will go up beside a daycare now under construction and across the street from Peachland elementary school. The builder, High Street Developments, also requested a number of variances.

Most controversially, the developer proposed reducing the required number of parking stalls from 147 to 132 and putting 47 of them offsite — in most cases angle parking alongside Wild Goose Street.

Assurances from planning staff that all parking and congestion issues had been considered and addressed failed to convince enough councillors, who turned down the permit on their first vote.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel quickly came up with an amendment, brought the issue back to the table under his authority as mayor, and approval was granted.

In the first round of debate, some councillors said people were likely to park at the nearby mall and walk over to Wild Goose Street, rather than try to battle traffic.

“Don’t forget, you’re going to have a hundred child-care spots and a hundred people dropping off every morning. Now you’ve got the school and daycare. That’s going to make that area very, very busy and congested,” said Coun. David Collins. “It’s going to be chaos.”

“They will be going overflow into the IGA because there’s no other place to park,” said Coun. Randey Brophy.

“Planning staff have reviewed this thoroughly, replied Planning Director Darin Schaal. “We stand behind the recommendation that the 132 spaces provided will be adequate for this scenario.”

The fire chief is also OK with the proposal, added Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

Wild Goose Street also includes a drop-off area for the school.

“This is just something that’s bothered me with the school district 23 ever since I started working for government,” said administrator Joe Creron. “They don’t provide proper drop-off facilities so we have provided a proper, safe drop-off facility which in fact hurts us because it takes away additional parking.”

Developer Scott Butler noted traffic congestion will be less when school and daycare are done for the day. His development was reduced from 98 to 89 units in an attempt to reduce parking needs as well, he told council.

“We are comfortable with the parking ratio and we do feel it’s such an improvement from the previous application that was in front of you,” he said.

The revised proposal that council did approve will allow parking in the drop-off area during evenings, adding seven spaces.

“It will help the situation there,” said Van Minsel.

Council also granted a development permit to a 22-unit townhouse development on Princeton Avenue. It will consist of six buildings, each housing three to four three-bedroom units with rooftop patios, which council said was a bad idea when another developer proposed them last year. All parking will be on site.