Peachland passes 2026 budget with 3.8% property tax increase

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland's waterfront.

A goal to keep Peachland’s taxes from rising by more than 5% has been achieved.

Council on Tuesday granted approval to a 2026 provisional budget that will increase taxes for the typical homeowner by 3.8%.

“You had a challenge this year,” administrator Joe Creron said to his finance department. “The challenge was try not to go over 5%. Council has been concerned over tax increases and challenged us to also come in under five, if possible.

“For us to get there, staff have proposed some reductions, which probably hasn’t happened a lot in this town,” he said to council. “There are some reductions in this budget because we haven’t spent the money you gave us in the past, so we’re giving it back.”

The final property tax bill will include other taxes council can’t control — for policing, transit and from other local governments like the regional district and school board, Finance Director Garry Filafilo explained.

There are also $350 in parcel taxes to pay, although an increase in the tax to pay for a new firehall has been deferred.

“We’re still in the planning stages so we’re not increasing that until potentially next year,” Filafilo said.

Peachland is actually seeking a 4.87% increase in tax revenue, but lower assessments and 30 more residential properties to help share the load means each homeowner will pay a little less than that.

Information presented to council showed the average assessment declining 1.5% from $890,700 in 2025 to $877,500 in 2026. The typical home paid $2,119 in taxes in 2025, which will rise to $2,199 in 2026.

“The percentage is great,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “The tax increase we’re looking at is what this council wanted. I’m very happy with this budget.”

Peachland may have to spend money on a byelection to fill the seat left vacant when Coun. Keith Thom died in November. Council has asked the province to forego the election, since a full municipal election is to be held in November anyway. The budget sets aside $14,000 to pay for an election.

Policing costs are uncertain with RCMP reorganization in the Central Okanagan underway.

“I was told initially that our costs might not go up too much, but I’m not going to hold my breath on that,” said Creron. A contingency fund has been built up to help pay for increased police costs, he said.

A local resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, saved Peachland from a $200,000 expenditure with a donation that will pay for a badly needed new fire department vehicle, said Creron.

Coun. David Collins suggested an increase in the $13,000 legal budget will be needed in the future to deal with the United Nations Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples. The B.C. government just lost a court case over mining claims when judges ruled the government was not following its own legislation that incorporated the UN declaration.

“One thing that I would suggest is that you either up the budget for that in coming years or create a reserve for it because at some point we’re going to need representation for UNDRIP challenges,” said Collins. “Based on how it’s been going around the province, I would expect legal fees to go up quite a bit at some point.”

The budget included $500,000 to continue with a water-meter replacement program. Coun. Rick Ingram wondered if new meters will increase revenues.

“Meters, as they get old and start to fail, they start reading low. Our revenue will undoubtedly increase because it will read properly,” answered Creron.

A public open house on the budget will be scheduled for February. Final approval will come in May.