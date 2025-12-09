'It costs us a lot of money': Vandal forces Peachland to close public washrooms for winter

Photo: Google Maps The public washrooms at Peachland's Swim Bay will be closed for the winter.

Peachland will save $20,000 and reduce damage from vandalism by closing public washrooms this winter.

A report presented during budget discussions Tuesday morning noted the washrooms are under-utilized and subject to frequent vandalism in the winter.

“The winter closure is expected to create cost savings that will allow for the needed improvements without increasing taxation,” the budget document said.

Peachland has public washrooms in various parks and public buildings, with the most prominent ones being in the Swim Bay concession building on Beach Avenue.

Vandalism has become a problem.

“In the past months, we had quite a few acts of vandalism that are costing us thousands and thousands of dollars,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel. “We know who’s doing it. They were apprehended by the RCMP. They were back on our streets two days later” — and committed more vandalism, he said.

“We do have a problem here. It costs us a lot of money. Each (act of) vandalism is extra taxation on our population,” the mayor said.

Administrator Joe Creron said only a few people use the washrooms in winter. Porta-potties will be available.

The washrooms are essential in the summer, but not in the winter, Creron said.

“The person that’s doing it, they’re nuts. No matter what we do, they’re nuts. They can be told many times not to do it. Somehow they end up back here and do it again and we’re getting frustrated, just like the RCMP,” he said.

Council has proposed installing more surveillance cameras along Beach Avenue. A report will be presented in January. In July, council approved installing cameras outside the washrooms at Swim Bay, the museum and at the Todd Road lift station.

The budget report said some of the washrooms are outdated, showing signs of wear and “lacking modern features that support hygiene and safety.”

Council was considering a 2026 budget that proposes to increase a typical homeowner’s taxes by 3.8%.