District of Peachland seeking builder for new fire hall

Photo: Google Maps Property highlighted by green is already owned by the District of Peachland, while it's considering the purchase of the Peachland Baptist Church property highlighted in red.

The District of Peachland continues its search for a company to build its new fire hall, but it appears they have yet to finalize plans for its location.

In a press release Friday, the district announced its beginning its “request for pre-qualifications” process, looking for a “public-private partnership” to design and construct the new fire hall building, which will also house the BC Ambulance service and Citizens on Patrol.

Residents of Peachland voted in a 2022 referendum to approve the borrowing of $17.5 million to build the new protective services building. But Mayor Patrick van Minsel previously told Castanet that building costs have since “skyrocketed" and the district received a quote of $28 million for the project.

Not wanting to increase their budget, the district is now exploring a public-private partnership that would see the builder retain partial ownership of the project upon completion.

Van Minsel gave examples of recent fire halls that were built in Vancouver and Victoria that included residential units on top.

In April, the district began the “Request for Expressions of Interest” process, which identified three potential builders. But during this process, the companies told the district that more land would be required, and the district announced in July that they were looking at moving the Peachland Baptist Church to make room.

At the time, church pastor Lyle Wahl said he was shocked the district went public with this plan, after the church said they had opposed the moving of the church since the district first brought the idea to them back in 2021.

While the district offered to purchase the church in 2023 for $1.3 million, Wahl said a third party estimated the “like-for-like” replacement of the church would be more than $2.6 million, plus the cost of a new parcel of land.

In its latest announcement about the pre-qualification process, the district says potential builders have “four location options that could involve District land, land provided by a private party, or a combination of both.”

“The maximum contribution by the District is $16 million, plus a further $2.5 million in land acquisition costs, depending on the option chosen,” the press release states.

Wahl says the church's position remains the same as it did in October 2021: “We don't want to move. If we do have to move, we have to be made whole.”

He says he's hoping to have an idea about the district's plans for the church in the near future.

The district says construction of the 18,000 square foot building should begin in late 2026, and proposals should include commercial/private-sector portions.

The firehall will have five apparatus bays for trucks and equipment, offices and meeting rooms, bathrooms, change rooms and a kitchen. The building needs to be within 160 metres of 13th Street, with suitable access to adjacent roads, and about 30 parking spaces.

Submissions, which will be open until Jan. 15, will be evaluated by the district project management team and up to three companies will proceed to the “Request for proposal” stage.