Fireworks and Santa to show up in Peachland
Fireworks and Santa ahead
Peachland's winter light up is around the corner.
The annual Santa-led glow parade down Beach Avenue followed official Light Up of Heritage Park and Beach Avenue is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, with the whole thing starting at 5 p.m.
Festivities will start at the Historic Schoolhouse at 5 p.m. with a pre-Light Up Party hosted by the Peachland Boys and Girls Club; adult supervision is required.
The Art Gallery is also hosting an open house with refreshments. Gather at the Peachland Community Centre parking lot at 5:45 pm for the glow parade, the parade will start at 6 p.m. and head along Beach Avenue to Heritage Park for the official count down. Don’t miss this brilliant start to the festive season in Peachland…pssst, there may be a few special visitors!
Peachland Lion’s will be serving hotdogs and hot chocolate by donation, with all proceeds going to the Peachland Food Bank.
SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:
Friday, Dec. 5
- 5 to 6 p.m. Peachland Art Gallery Open House - 5684 Beach Avenue in the Historic Schoolhouse.
- 5 to 6 p.m. Children’s Party in BCG Club at 5684 Beach Avenue, the Historic Schoolhouse. Parent participation is required.
- 6 p.m. - 6:15 p.m. Walking Glow Parade to Heritage Park. Parade is starting from the Community Centre parking lot, 4450 6th Street, and will travel a few blocks to Heritage Park, Beach Avenue and 1st Street.
- 6:15 p.m.– 6:30 p.m. Welcome and Official Countdown to the Light Up - Heritage Park, Beach Avenue & 1st Street. Join Mayor Patrick Van Minsel and fellow members of Peachland Council in a sing-along and countdown.
- 6:30 p.m.– 7:30 p.m. Entertainment. Heritage Park will come alive with music, hot chocolate, hotdogs, family entertainment and a visit from Santa, Mrs. Claus, and another special guest.
- 7:30 p.m. Fireworks finale
