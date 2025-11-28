Peachland News

Fireworks and Santa to show up in Peachland

Photo: Contributed FILE-Peachland fireworks

Peachland's winter light up is around the corner.

The annual Santa-led glow parade down Beach Avenue followed official Light Up of Heritage Park and Beach Avenue is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 5, with the whole thing starting at 5 p.m.

Festivities will start at the Historic Schoolhouse at 5 p.m. with a pre-Light Up Party hosted by the Peachland Boys and Girls Club; adult supervision is required.

The Art Gallery is also hosting an open house with refreshments. Gather at the Peachland Community Centre parking lot at 5:45 pm for the glow parade, the parade will start at 6 p.m. and head along Beach Avenue to Heritage Park for the official count down. Don’t miss this brilliant start to the festive season in Peachland…pssst, there may be a few special visitors!

Peachland Lion’s will be serving hotdogs and hot chocolate by donation, with all proceeds going to the Peachland Food Bank.



SCHEDULE OF EVENTS:



Friday, Dec. 5