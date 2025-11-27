Peachland News

Peachland asks province to skip byelection after councillor's death

Hoping to skip byelection

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland mayor Patrick van Minsel, centre.

Peachland is hoping leave Keith Thom’s seat on council vacant until the next full municipal election.

Thom, a two-term municipal councillor, died earlier this month.

Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said the municipality has written to the municipal affairs ministry requesting the byelection requirement be waived.

“We sent a letter on Monday to the Minister of Municipal Affairs asking for an exemption because it’s so close to the general election,” the mayor said in a phone interview on Thursday. “Having that election would cost us a lot of money as a small town — almost a 0.75% property tax increase just for that.”

Under the Local Government Act, vacancies that occur after June 1 in an election year do not have to be filled.

Byelections can also be skipped for vacancies occurring after Jan. 1 in an election year, under certain conditions that Peachland meets.

“I explained the situation that we are a very small town. If we have to do two elections in one year, it’s going to cost us too much money that we don’t have,” Van Minsel said.

One thing Peachland has going for it — unlike some other BC municipalities — is its council functions well.

“We still have a quorum. We seem to work well together,” Van Minsel said.

Those are among the conditions allowing byelections to be scrapped when the vacancies occur after Jan. 1.

If a byelection must be held, it will likely be in mid-March, the mayor said.

“If we have to find the money, we’ll find it from something else we cannot do. If they say, no, you have to have the byelection, we’ll have it and we’ll be ready for it.”

Council hopes to get a response next week or by mid-December at the latest. Van Minsel said he will be following up with ministry officials in the meantime.

At a meeting earlier this week, council updated some of its rules for mail-in voting. A possible byelection was cited as a reason for getting the update done.