Byelection will be held in Peachland after councillor's death

Photo: District of Peachland File-screenshot of Keith Thom (centre) at council meeting.

Peachland will need to hold a byelection to fill Coun. Keith Thom’s seat on council.

Thom, 71, died earlier this month.

The province’s Local Government Act does not dictate when the byelection must be held, but it must be on a Saturday and “as soon as practicable.”

Once a chief election officer is appointed, the byelection must be held within 80 days, the Act says.

Next year will be a municipal election year, with voting set for Oct. 17. Vacancies that occur after June 1 in an election year do not have to be filled.

Peachland’s corporate officer Jennifer Sawatzky referred to a “pending byelection” as she introduced a measure at Tuesday’s council meeting designed to revise mail-in ballot procedures. Sawatzky was the chief electoral officer in the 2022 elections.

Under the Local Government Act, any voter may request a mail-in ballot. However, Peachland’s bylaw specifies that ballots are for people who are out of town or physically unable to get to a voting station.

“Legislation has changed in regard to who can vote by mail ballot,” said Swatzky. “It actually changed in the last election, but we missed making an amendment to our bylaw. Provincial legislation superseded our bylaw so we were OK.”

No other references or details about the byelection were made at the council meeting.

Council approved three readings of the bylaw amendment, meaning just formal, final approval is still needed.

Council filled some of Thom’s roles on local and regional committees, but held off appointing a new deputy mayor until the Dec. 9 meeting. Councillors Terry Condon and Alena Glasman may share the role, if Peachland’s bylaws permit it.

Council gave Thom a minute of applause.

A Celebration of Life for Thom is slated to be held Jan. 24.

Before moving to an in-camera session, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told council he saw what appears to be some movement and development at the “Ponderosa golf development.” Three weeks ago, council passed a motion criticizing developers and threatening fines for moving too slowly in building at the site.