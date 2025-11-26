Peachland News

'It’s more expensive to build in Peachland': Council mulls increase in developer fees

How high should fees go?

Photo: District of Peachland The hilly nature of Peachland makes it more expensive to develop.

Proposed development fees that would raise Peachland’s rates to the third highest in the valley need more revisions, council decided on Tuesday.

A proposal to raise development cost charges from the current $31,000 per residential lot to $41,000 was considered. In October, council received a proposal to raise the DCCs to $85,000.

In a new presentation from consultants at the firm Urban Systems, 20 infrastructure projects that would be paid for by DCCs were removed from the municipality’s wish list — and others cut back — to bring the rate down.

At $41,000 per lot, Peachland’s rate would be behind only Lake Country at $47,000 and Kelowna’s South Mission area at $50,000.

Coun. Terry Condon noted neighbouring West Kelowna’s DCC rate was only $27,000. Lake Country’s rate was recently revised, council heard.

“DCCs for each community are so unique because each community has completely different challenges and upcoming costs,” responded Joel Short with the planning company. “Each community is kind of like a different shape. If you’re a long, stretched-out community like Peachland is with long roads and relatively smaller populations to support those long roads, you end up with somewhat higher DCCs.”

Rates would go up similarly for commercial, industrial and other kinds of residential development.

A portion of that rate — about $4,700 for a residential lot— is charged by the Central Okanagan regional district.

While council will continue to look for ways to bring the rates down, Mayor Patrick Van Minsel said there is a limit to how low DCCs can go: “Growth should pay for growth.”

“Peachland is very different beast. We are a hillside community so everything that’s developed in the hillside community will have higher costs than in Summerland, than in West Kelowna, than in Kelowna,” the mayor said. “It’s more expensive to build in Peachland. If that makes them not able to build it, so be it. We cannot put that burden on our residents.”

But Coun. David Collins said a balance is needed: “If it’s too expensive to build on our hillside, then the DCC contribution is zero. We have an obligation to try and find a balance here,” he said.

Coun. Alena Glasman wondered if different DCC rates could be charged in different areas.

“We’ve got the flats and we’ve got the hills,” she said. “One is expensive, one is already inclusive. I can buy a lot here on the flat and it’s already serviced, versus going up the hill and having to bring services.”

That prompted Collins to observe from charts shown at the meeting: “Kelowna has a much higher DCC rate in the outskirts than what it does downtown.”

Council was asked to consider how much from general taxation it might like to put into some of the projects. Small percentages were built into the plan.

Council will tackle the issue again in January. Eventually, the new rates will go out to developers and the public for comments.

Glasman said more infrastructure cuts may be needed: “Shouldn’t we just be looking at the meat and potatoes of requirements. I really don’t think Caesar’s salad and stuffing kind of applies here right now. We need to focus on the most important things first.”

One of those cuts presented on Tuesday reduced a proposed multi-use pathway on Renfrew Road to a sidewalk. At a previous meeting, councillors were concerned a reduction like that might break a promise to area residents to upgrade the road.

A recent provincial change allows municipalities to use DCCs to help pay for fire halls. Peachland voters in 2022 agreed to borrow $17 million to pay for a new fire hall. The plan presented Tuesday included $2.5 million from DCCs to go to the project.

That amount could be raised, said Van Minsel, estimating the total project cost at “$22 million or more.”

“It’s going to be built within two or three years,” the mayor said.