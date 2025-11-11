Peachland News

Popular Peachland restaurant brings back food donation program

Gasthaus giving, again

Photo: Gasthaus The fireplace at the Gasthaus restaurant in Peachland.

Gasthaus on the Lake in Peachland is once again offering a discount for anyone who donates to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

This is the second time the popular restaurant is offering a 20% discount on drinks and food in the New Year, with a donation to the Central Okanagan Food Bank.

"This year the Central Okanagan Food Bank is giving out discount cards so people can go right to the West Kelowna Food Bank or right to the Kelowna Food Bank to make the donation and receive one of the discount cards," the restaurant's marketing manager, Jamie Morgan, tells Castanet.

The special promotion started on Nov. 10 and will run until Dec. 31.

Anyone who brings a non-perishable food item to one of these four locations will get a 20% discount card:

the Gasthaus, 5790 Beach Ave. Peachland

the Summerland Food Bank, 14820 Victoria Rd.

the West Kelowna Food Bank, 3710 Hoskins Rd.

the Kelowna Food Bank 2310 Enterprise Way

Morgan says he feels like people need help as much or more than they did last year, so they are bringing the campaign back.



"There's no limited number of people. They can really bring down 40 people, and we'll discount the entire bill 20%. It's no secret that times are tough out there. So anything the Gasthaus can do to help support the community we will. It's tough out there," says Morgan.

The 20% discount also applies to alcohol on your bill, not just food.