Peachland News

Unexpected Guest: Couple rescues owl during Peachland house viewing

Tiny owl stuns homebuyers

Photo: Contributed Sean Johnson rescued a tiny saw-whet owl he found trapped in an abandoned Peachland home

What started as a routine house viewing for Sean Johnson and his wife turned into a wildlife rescue.

“Today my wife and I were viewing an abandoned house that is desperate need of a full renovation just outside Peachland,” Johnson said.

The couple entered through a door that had been smashed in from a forced entry.

“When we entered the house through the door that was smashed in from a forced entry I said to my wife and our realtor that I am surprised there isn’t wildlife living in the property,” he added.

The house quickly proved him wrong.

“No sooner than those words left my lips our realtor and my wife jumped with a shriek,” Johnson recalled. “They soon realized that in this attic area it was a small owl.”

Johnson climbed a narrow staircase hidden behind a closet to investigate further. “I discovered a small saw-whet owl jumping against a window trying to get out as all the other windows were boarded up. I was able to rescue him and set him free outside the home,” he said.

The northern saw-whet owl is a tiny, nocturnal bird native to North America. Known for its camouflage and silent flight, it typically nests in tree cavities or nest boxes in mature forests.

The abandoned property, located at 7250 Highway 97 S, is listed for $699,000.