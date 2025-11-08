Peachland News

Surveillance cameras need assessment in Peachland

Privacy vs. security

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of a security camera.

A privacy impact assessment will need to be completed before Peachland council can install surveillance cameras at each end of Beach Avenue.

Council this week approved installing the cameras, but the assessment must be completed and approved first. It’s required under the province’s Freedom of Information and Protection of Privacy Act.

“Completion of a PIA helps a public body ensure that its project complies with the legislative requirements under FIPPA, a report from the Information and Privacy Commissioner explains. “A copy of the completed PIA, including the public body’s case for implementing a surveillance system as opposed to other measures, should be sent to the (commissioner’s office) for review and comment. The OIPC should receive the PIA well before any final decision is made to proceed with surveillance.”

Coun. Randey Brophy proposed installing the cameras on Beach Avenue where traffic comes into town off of Highway 97.

A report to council cited examples where the cameras would or would have helped.

“October 2025 — Paramedic on late night shift has all four tires taken from his car on 1st and Beach. Widely reported on Castanet. Embarrassing and repugnant to Peachland.”

Plans to install a bear statue on the waterfront have also prompted calls for surveillance cameras.

The report said Peachland has other surveillance cameras “to enhance public safety and deter vandalism.” It also cited other municipalities that have them.

“All our neighbouring communities … all use CCTV,” said Brophy. “Kelowna alone has over 300 cameras,”

“About 1,000,” administrator Joe Creron corrected him.

Brophy’s policy proposed turning the cameras on from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m., but most on council thought 24 hours a day would be better. Peachland keeps its footage for 28 days.