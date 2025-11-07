Peachland News

Peachland councillor, musician who 'touched countless lives', dies

Photo: Keith Thom Deputy Mayor Keith Thom surrounded by students who took part in a youth council meeting in Peachland district council chambers on Nov. 6, 2024.

Keith Thom, a Central Okanagan community leader, died this week, Peachland mayor and council announced in a joint statement.

"Keith was far more than a colleague—he was a dear friend, a steady presence, and a passionate ambassador for our town of Peachland," the statement from mayor and council reads.

"Over years of service—both on council and in the community—he touched countless lives through his warmth, his music, his generous spirit, and his dedication."



Thom leaves behind his wife, Mary Lynn, children Fiona, Andrew, and Rachael, grandsons Maxwell and Carson, stepchildren Charles, Alexander, and Mathew.



First elected to Council in 2014 and re-elected in 2022 for another term, Keith also served as deputy mayor, "applying his voice and his values to local government with a rare combination of heart and purpose," mayor and council said.

"He brought to the table his experience in business, construction, and adult education, tempered by the compassion of an artist."



Outside of the Council Chambers, he was known as “Papa Thom” and was a beloved folksinger, songwriter and performer who used his musical platform to give back.

Through his live-streamed performances and fundraising, mayor and council said Thom raised thousands of dollars for food banks during the pandemic. His charitable efforts extended to supporting local seniors, community groups, and arts initiatives.

Supporting Thom's passion, mayor and council said a donation to the Peachland Food Bank in his memory would be most welcome.

