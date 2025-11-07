Peachland News

Peachland man loses lawsuit over ‘veiled threat’ after he was banned from district office

'Veiled threat' crossed line

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland municipal hall

Twelve years after a District of Peachland employee filed a lawsuit seeking a restraining order against a local resident, the case has drawn to a close.

A judge has ordered Stuart Smith to pay the legal costs of municipal employee Michael Girouard in a case that was first filed in 2013.

It all started with a 2009 bylaw complaint by Smith about a neighbour’s deck and retaining wall, but escalated to Smith making veiled threats, being banned from the district office and eventually being arrested. Girouard was the district employee primarily responsible for responding to Smith's complaint.

Smith was charged with mischief but found not guilty in 2018. In the meantime, the civil case languished until a case planning conference was scheduled in May 2025.

In the judgment issued November 3, Justice Harwick wrote that during a subsequent trial management conference, Girouard’s lawyer “stated on the record and on a 'with prejudice' basis that Mr. Girouard was no longer seeking any injunctive relief” and was willing to drop the case if both parties paid their own costs.

“Mr. Smith was quite adamant that he would not agree to such an arrangement and wanted the trial to proceed,” wrote the judge.

During the trial, the court heard from former Peachland chief administrative officer Elsie Lemke. She testified that Smith showed up at several committee of the whole meetings wearing black leather gloves (even in summer weather) and “frequently placing his gloved hand in his chest pocket in a manner which she perceived to be potentially consistent with concealing a weapon.”

She also testified that she had received multiple complaints from other district staff concerning Smith and that the district had previously implemented certain security protocols specifically due to concerns raised by staff about his conduct.

She subsequently sent Smith a letter explaining that he was banned from the district office, could not approach any district employees in public or at their homes and all questions and concerns should be directed through her in writing.

The court also heard how Smith showed up at the district office in December 2012, looking for Girouard and when told he was not there, handed an employee a homemade “Ace of Spades” card and told them to “Give it to Mike for the New Year.”

That incident had followed a meeting in which Smith told Girouard a story about living at a construction camp which had rules about possessing a hunting knife, so instead of carrying a hunting knife, he would carry a fishing knife. Lemke testified that at another meeting, Smith said “I’m a hunter-gatherer and right now I am gathering”.

In the judgment awarding costs to Girouard, Justice Hardwick wrote, “Certain conduct of Mr. Smith prior to the delivery of the 'Ace of Spades' was inappropriate, as I have addressed, but would not likely have met the threshold for injunctive relief. The premeditated decision to prepare the 'Ace of Spades' card and personally deliver it to the district’s office to the attention of Mr. Girouard would, I find, constitute a veiled threat in the eyes of an objective person.

“Further, the veiled threat was received entirely because of Mr. Girouard simply fulfilling his responsibilities as an employee of the District. Individuals are entitled to feel safe and secure while performing their job duties and there is a line between being required to respectfully deal with difficult persons and being the subject of veiled or actual threats. The delivery of the 'Ace of Spades' crossed that line.”

While the judge awarded costs, an application for special costs was denied. Special costs are awarded when a party has engaged in reprehensible conduct during the course of the litigation.