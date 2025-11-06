Peachland News

District of Peachland launching citizen survey

District seeking feedback

Photo: Colin Dacre Peachland.

A municipal survey of Peachland citizens will launch on Friday.

The survey won’t be mailed out to randomly selected citizens as it was last year. It will be available online, and paper copies can be picked up at municipal hall or the recreation centre.

The survey will be slightly revised from last year, communications co-ordinator Kirsten Jones told council on Tuesday.

She anticipates about 300 responses, similar to the response level of past surveys. Last year, Peachland received 222 completed surveys from the mailout, and 190 online.

The survey will be available until Dec. 5. A report on the results will be presented to council in January.

Residents will be asked about their priorities for the community, housing, and civic amenities and services.

Surveys like this are valuable, administrator Joe Creron told council.

“I used to use this data all the time when I was at Kelowna,” he said. “We got a thousand complaints once on trees. We weren’t keeping up. … I had to come up with a plan to meet the needs of the community.

“It might be … we’ve got 5,000 people asking for this and only 200 people asking for that. It’s just good information to share with council when you’re making decisions. I do encourage everyone in the community to fill it out.”

Council on Tuesday also approved a meeting schedule for 2026.

Council meets generally on two Tuesdays each month, although July, August and December are one-meeting months.

Council scrapped a proposed Oct. 6 meeting, as it’s too close to the Oct. 17 municipal election.

Last week, council moved its next November meeting this year to Nov. 25 and its December meeting to Dec. 9, which will be preceded by a budget meeting.