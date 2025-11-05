Peachland News

Peachland losing patience with golf course developers

Will golf course get built?

Photo: Kathy Michaels File photo: The future site of a nine-hole golf course in Peachland.

Developments at the former Ponderosa golf course site in Peachland do not appear to be progressing well.

Two resolutions spanking the developers were approved by Peachland council behind closed doors and read out — without further explanation — by Mayor Patrick Van Minsel to open Tuesday’s regular council meeting.

One motion threatened monthly fines of $100,000 for missed deadlines by the developer of the southern portion of the Pincushion Mountain property.

Romspen Group received rezoning approvals last year to build a 445-unit housing project, along with trails, roads and a nine-hole golf course. Last September, the company was granted timeline extensions to finish the road and golf course construction.

The Ponderosa-Somerset connector road was to be completed by Nov. 1 this year. The golf course was also to be finished by Nov. 1 and operational by Nov. 1 next year.

In one of the motions approved by council, a monthly penalty of $100,000 will be applied until the golf course and a road are completed, as allowed under the municipality’s agreement with the developer. No further extensions will be granted, the motion stated.

The other motion orders Beech Westgard, the company planning to develop the northern portion of the property, to also build a nine-hole golf course. The company objected vigorously to the golf-course requirement in a 2023 public hearing.

Development at the site has been delayed for over a decade. A massive project with a golf course promoted by Greg Norman was announced in 2011. The existing golf course was shut down.

Since then, 69 of a proposed 2,100 housing units have been built.