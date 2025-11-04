Peachland News

Movie shoot in Peachland this week

Photo: District of Peachland Scenes for a movie are being shot in Peachland this week.

Are you ready for your close-up, Peachland?

A movie is being filmed in the Central Okanagan community.

The District of Peachland announced that crews will be in town from November 5 to 7, shooting scenes for a suspense/thriller called She Stole My Son’s Heart.

“Part of the filming will feature various locations in Peachland, including inside Heritage Park and some downtown businesses,” said the district in a Facebook post.

Residents and visitors are being advised that there will be some impacts on parking during the shoot. A portion of the district’s 2nd Street parking lot will be unavailable, along with select stalls along 1st Street and Beach Avenue.

The plot of She Stole My Son’s Heart apparently revolves around a rookie Seattle detective investigating a high-stakes missing person case that “tests her instincts and resolve”, said the district in its post.

According to the Film & Television Industry Alliance, the movie is being produced by Bruce Harvey, who has several made-for-TV movies to his credit.