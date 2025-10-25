Peachland News

Community policing volunteers help recover stolen vehicles in Peachland

Two stolen cars recovered

Photo: Contributed Community Policing volunteers Gary Brooks and Ian Woodward patrol the streets of Peachland.

A routine patrol in Peachland recently turned into a successful recovery operation after Community Policing volunteers helped locate two stolen vehicles.

While on their regular rounds, the volunteers spotted suspicious activity and quickly reported it to the RCMP. Police confirmed the vehicles had been stolen and were able to recover them, thanks to the volunteers’ quick action.

“Our Community Policing volunteers are the eyes and ears of the community,” said Roy Morgan, community safety supervisor for the Regional District of Central Okanagan (RDCO).

“Their commitment and attentiveness are instrumental in helping us maintain safe neighbourhoods throughout the Central Okanagan.”

The Community Policing program is supported by the District of Peachland, District of Lake Country, City of West Kelowna, RDCO and RCMP. Volunteers receive training to assist with patrols, traffic safety, and public education campaigns.

“Being part of Community Policing is our way of giving back,” said volunteers Gary Hedge and Ian Woodward, who were involved in the recent recovery. “We care about our community and want to help make it a safer place for everyone.”

Those interested in joining can volunteer with Community Policing teams in West Kelowna, Peachland, or Lake Country.

To learn more or sign up, visit rdco.com/communitysafety.