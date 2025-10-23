New West Kelowna fire hall wouldn't work in Peachland
In need of something bigger
West Kelowna’s new $14.3-million fire hall isn’t something that will work in Peachland, council heard on Tuesday.
Peachland is also planning to build a new fire hall. Voters in 2022 agreed to borrow $17 million for the project, but lately the municipality has been discovering that may not be enough.
Coun. Terry Condon noted the new Lakeview Heights hall opened last week and included plenty of parks and recreation amenities.
“Is the design and build of the West Kelowna fire hall, would it meet our needs and could we copy it,” he asked.
“Unfortunately, it’s different than what we’re going to be requiring here,” answered fire Chief Ian Cummings. “It’s a satellite hall, which means there’s a main hall in another location that handles officers, administration, classrooms and such.
“There wouldn’t be enough space for the apparatus we have now. Additionally, there’s no space for a fire chief, or a deputy chief or any other career positions we might get. There’s no public lobby or reception. Washrooms and shower facilities are geared toward a small crew, not a 40-person crew that we would be looking at.
“Although it’s a really nice facility and something they should be proud of, it just isn’t quite adequate for what we’re looking for,” Cummings concluded.
