Large section of downtown Peachland on sale for $13M

Photo: Contributed Multiple properties in downtown Peachland are up for sale, offering what its current owners say is a special opportunity.

A large swath of downtown Peachland is up for sale, offering what its current owners describe as a special opportunity.

Steve and Cheryl Allison have spent 20 years buying properties on or adjacent to the small Central Okanagan town’s main strip, Beach Avenue. Now they’re ready to let these Okanagan Lake adjacent properties go for the cool price of $13.2 million.

“Cheryl and I have decided that a project with the scope and importance of revitalizing Peachland’s downtown core requires more time than we can continue to devote to it,” Steve said in a statement.

“We are excited to find new partners who share our passion for Peachland and look forward to seeing a vibrant downtown for Peachland's residents and visitors alike.”

There are 19 lots included in the land assembly, Jonathan Wall from Engel & Völkers South Okanagan said.

Whoever purchases them could have a significant impact on the future of the town.

“What makes this project so special is a single developer could come in and transform and revitalize the entire downtown of this picturesque Okanagan Lake front community at one time and in a singular vision,” Wall said.

“Because this assembly is adjacent to city owned land that is also slated for development, this is a rare opportunity to partner with local government to really create something special in Peachland.”

Each of the lots is C2 zoned, meaning a developer could fill a huge need in Peachland for additional housing as well as space for retail, hotel, restaurants, spas, community space, medical and professional services as well as additional marina space.

The entire assembly is currently leased and Wall said it offers the ability to defer costs and create diverse opportunity throughout the process.

Peachland Mayor Patrick Van Minsel is aware of the land, and said council’s focus is less on that and more on its downtown revitalization plan.

“We are in phase 1 and going into phase 2, and getting input from the town and residents is an ongoing process,” Van Minsel said.

He said there’s a lot of investment in Peachland in recent days, and there are seven to eight developments underway. The aim, he said, is to concentrate development in a few specific areas, and get some density.

“We have to grow but we can choose where we grow,” he said.

Correction: This story originally stated the listing price of $16.5 million. It's been reduced to $13.2 million in recent weeks.