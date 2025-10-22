Peachland News

Bear sculpture to be placed downtown Peachland

Photo: District of Peachland A rendering of where the sculpture will be placed.

A 16-tonne sculpture featuring a family of bears will be displayed in downtown Peachland for two years.

Indigenous sculptor Stewart Steinhauer offered to loan the sculpture to the municipality. Council accepted the offer on Tuesday.

Four Directions Bear Family features a mother bear with four differently coloured cubs facing outward.

“The Four Directions Bear Family shows that the various peoples of the world, who may look different from one another, are, down under their skins, spiritually linked into a single common family: the human family,” Steinhauer said in an artist’s statement.

Steinhauer, from Saddle Lake, Alta., spends winters in Peachland with family. His work is on display at Kelowna General Hospital, Lake Country Municipal Hall, Summerland Museum and the Ki-Low-Na Friendship Centre.

The granite sculpture will be placed in a grassy area on the lake side of Beach Avenue, near 2nd Street and north of Cenotaph Park, Community Services Director Cory Labrecque said.

Steinhauer will loan the sculpture to Peachland for two years. After that, Peachland will have the right of first refusal to buy the sculpture for $250,000, but “it is unlikely that there would be sufficient budget for that kind of acquisition,” Labrecque said.

“The artist’s proposed two-year loan offers an excellent way for the community to enjoy and showcase an outstanding art piece by a renowned artist for a nominal $1,000 crane rental cost,” Labrecque said.

Coun. Alena Glasman wondered whether the sculpture’s weight will cause any problems.

That was a consideration when sites were looked at, said Labrecque.

“It would cause no permanent damage at that location. It’s expected that the 16,000-pound sculpture on its base will sink maybe an inch or two, but it’s not going to affect the integrity of the ground or lakeshore.”

The artist will cover insurance and transportation costs.