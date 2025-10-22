Peachland News

Developers at odds with Peachland over demand to build road

Developer can't afford road

Photo: District of Peachland Jill and Marc Stickle speak with Peachland council on Tuesday, Oct. 21.

A pair of frustrated developers tried to appeal to Peachland council on Tuesday to help resolve an impasse they’re having with the municipality’s planning staff.

Jill Stickle introduced herself and her husband, Marc, as “the regretful owners of 6446 Renfrew Road.”

A rezoning application allowing a 31-unit development to be built on the property was given preliminary approval last year.

However, the developers needed to meet a number of conditions before final approval would be given. The big one is providing a road through the property to connect Stuart Crescent North and Stewart Crescent South. The two Stuarts now come to a stop at the border of the currently undeveloped property.

“We’re hoping you might reconsider the road requirement on our property,” Stickle said.

“We’ve come to the table over and over. We offered so many different solutions. Each time we were just simply met with ‘no you must donate the land and you must pay for the road.’

“We’ve provided numbers as per your request in order to show that building the road would not only result in zero profit, but significant financial loss for us,” she said.

The loss would be $1.375 million, she said.

Stickle complained the municipality’s planning staff has been hard to deal with.

“In dealing with planning, some of the tone and the aggression has been really, really hard to understand,” she said.

And whenever the Stickles think they’ve made headway, “after each interaction, we find ourselves back to square one.”

“Honestly, during this long and difficult process, when we’ve offered up what we feel to be reasonable and viable solutions … it feels like it’s more about the insistence to do things only one way,” she complained.

Council’s only response was that the issues raised should be addressed at the staff level, rather than at the council table.

“We’re going to take this for information,” Mayor Patrick Van Minsel told the couple.