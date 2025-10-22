Peachland News
District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters
Firefighters wanted
Photo: Peachland Fire and rescue Service
Peachland Firefighter recruitment is underway.
The District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters.
Peachland Fire Rescue Service is looking to recruit firefighters to join its ranks.
Minimum requirements to join the Peachland Fire Department:
- Available to attend weekly Monday night practices from 7 to 10 p.m.
- Reside within District of Peachland boundaries
- Have a valid Driver's Licence (Class 7 and up)
- Fully vaccinated
- Physically fit and healthy
- Available for occasional weekend training
- Subject to a criminal record check
Anyone who is interested can get more information by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.
