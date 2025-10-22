282310
District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters

Rob Gibson - Oct 21, 2025 / 7:00 pm | Story: 579309

The District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters.

Peachland Fire Rescue Service is looking to recruit firefighters to join its ranks.

Minimum requirements to join the Peachland Fire Department:

  • Available to attend weekly Monday night practices from 7 to 10 p.m.
  • Reside within District of Peachland boundaries
  • Have a valid Driver's Licence (Class 7 and up)
  • Fully vaccinated
  • Physically fit and healthy
  • Available for occasional weekend training
  • Subject to a criminal record check

Anyone who is interested can get more information by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.

