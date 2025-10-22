Peachland News

District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters

Firefighters wanted

Photo: Peachland Fire and rescue Service Peachland Firefighter recruitment is underway.

The District of Peachland is looking for new firefighters.

Peachland Fire Rescue Service is looking to recruit firefighters to join its ranks.

Minimum requirements to join the Peachland Fire Department:

Available to attend weekly Monday night practices from 7 to 10 p.m.

Reside within District of Peachland boundaries

Have a valid Driver's Licence (Class 7 and up)

Fully vaccinated

Physically fit and healthy

Available for occasional weekend training

Subject to a criminal record check

Anyone who is interested can get more information by clicking here. Applications will be accepted until 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 21, 2025.