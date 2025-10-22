Peachland News

Dash cam captures dump truck running red light, almost causing crash on Highway 97 in Peachland

Highway horror averted

Contributed

A terrifying close call on Highway 97 was caught on dash cam Tuesday afternoon, after a dump truck ran a red light and nearly caused what could have been a catastrophic crash in Peachland.

The incident occurred at 12:50 p.m. on Oct. 21 at the intersection of Highway 97 and Ponderosa Drive.

The video, captured by Mike McVicar’s dash camera, shows a dump truck speeding southbound through a red light—narrowly missing a white pickup truck crossing through the intersection after locking up its brakes.

“We thought for sure that the white pickup truck was going to get hit. It was close,” said McVicar.

“It would have been a bad collision, not an accident. I’m assuming that the dump truck driver was paying more attention to the police car that was on the other side of the highway, where another pickup truck had gone off the road.”

“This was almost a tragic collision,” McVicar added. “Please pay attention when driving.”