Peachland News

Peachland sees fewer crimes year over year

Peachland sees fewer crimes

Photo: Contributed Vantage One in Peachland was apparently the site of a theft.

Despite a few high profile incidents, Peachland isn’t seeing an uptick in crime.

Between the high profile failed bank machine heist to a significant drug house bust, it may seem as though the smallest town in the Central Okanagan is punching above its weight when it comes to problem behaviour but Mayor Patrick Van Minsel offered assurances that's not the case.

Van Minsel said "crime is heading in the right direction," according to what he's heard from police.

Backing up that assertion, RCMP offered some statistics that should quell concerns.

From July 1 to Oct. 14, there were six cases of mischief, seven break and enters, 16 thefts and four vehicle thefts in Peachland.

Compare that to the same period a year earlier and there were three cases of mischief, five break and enters, 21 thefts and five vehicle thefts.