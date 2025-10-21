Peachland sees fewer crimes year over year
Peachland sees fewer crimes
Despite a few high profile incidents, Peachland isn’t seeing an uptick in crime.
Between the high profile failed bank machine heist to a significant drug house bust, it may seem as though the smallest town in the Central Okanagan is punching above its weight when it comes to problem behaviour but Mayor Patrick Van Minsel offered assurances that's not the case.
Van Minsel said "crime is heading in the right direction," according to what he's heard from police.
Backing up that assertion, RCMP offered some statistics that should quell concerns.
From July 1 to Oct. 14, there were six cases of mischief, seven break and enters, 16 thefts and four vehicle thefts in Peachland.
Compare that to the same period a year earlier and there were three cases of mischief, five break and enters, 21 thefts and five vehicle thefts.
More Peachland News
- Grouse Mountain turns 100North Vancouver - 1:37 pm
- Is Canada going to the polls?Canada - 1:34 pm
- Truck stolen overnightSicamous - 1:31 pm
- Cracking down on drug use?Kamloops - 1:12 pm
- Sub maker signs steel dealBusiness - 12:56 pm
2 bedrooms 3 baths
$879,900
more details
Kelowna BC SPCA Featured Pet
Chloe Kelowna BC SPCA >