Paramedic's tires stolen outside ambulance station in Peachland

Photo: Connor Ayerst Thieves stole all four tires off a truck parked outside the BC Ambulance station in Peachland overnight on October 11, 2025.

A paramedic who lives in Kelowna was the victim of a brazen crime while on the job in Peachland.

Connor Ayerst was working the night shift Saturday at the Peachland ambulance station and woke up to an unwelcome surprise. Someone had stolen all four tires off his pickup truck while it was parked in front of the BC Ambulance station, located at 4479 3 Street, backing onto Highway 97.

“We had a good night, so shut ‘er down at about 10:30 p.m. and didn’t come back out until the morning. And that’s when a co-worker that was coming in for day shift told me, ‘You should probably go look at your truck’,” said Ayerst.

When he went outside, he found his pickup sitting on makeshift blocks with all the tires gone.

“Unfortunately, there’s no cameras directly facing that location,” said Ayerst. He’s hoping someone who has a business nearby might have caught the suspects or a suspect vehicle on camera.

Ayerst reported the crime to West Kelowna RCMP. He said the responding officer was surprised by the blatant theft.

"We’re transplants from Ontario. We’ve been here about a year and a half, or so. If this had happened in a similar-sized town back in Ontario, I’d be shocked, so we’re kind of also shocked seeing it here.

“Man, it’s bold, really bold,” he said.

The stolen tires were after-market additions that cost Ayerst about $3,000 (Falken Wildpeak A/T3W 275/70 R17 on Vision wheels).

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP non-emergency line at 250-768-2880 and cite file #25-61729.