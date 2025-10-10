Peachland News

Put the incorrect items in your recycling bin? It might not get picked up

Handoff will save on fines

Photo: RDCO Two new boxes for glass and flexible plastics will join curbside recycling in 2026.

The regional district will save many thousands of dollars in fines by handing off recycling collection to a provincial organization.

“We have faced as a region over $100,000 in financial penalties since 2022. That was essentially as a result of having too high a contamination in our carts,” Cynthia Coates, the Central Okanagan’s supervisor of Solid Waste Services, told Peachland council this week.

Recycle BC, the organization that issued the fines, will take over responsibility for recycling collection on May 1.

Yard-waste and garbage pickup will continue to be run by local governments.

The municipal and recycling pickups will both be contracted to E360, the company that handles them now.

Recycling pickup will include non-deposit glass bottles and flexible plastic packaging. Separate boxes will be issued to homeowners next year for those. The curbside carts will continue to be used.

Some pickup scheduling changes may happen, Coates said.

Since Recycle BC is unlikely to fine itself when it discovers contaminated carts. Coates said pickup crews may refuse to pick up bins with incorrect items.

Drivers will have to get out of their vehicles to manually dump the bottle and plastics boxes. Mayor Patrick Van Minsel was skeptical about whether that system will work.

“You have 65,000 homes. You have two separate bins. The driver has to stop at each and every home, get out of his cabin, put it into the bins, get back in his cabin. I think the previous way of doing it is more time efficient.”

A few councillors pushed for a food-waste pickup program. That idea died when Kelowna council voted it down in June.