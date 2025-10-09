Peachland News

Invasive mussels warnings are being heard in Peachland

Most aware of mussel threat

Photo: Mark Hoffman Invasive zebra mussels in Wisconsin, USA.

Ninety-two per cent of boaters surveyed at Peachland’s 8th Street boat launch were aware of the risks of invasive mussels, council heard on Tuesday.

The survey was done by Jamie Atkins, who visited the location eight times through the summer on behalf of the Okanagan and Similkameen Invasive Species Society.

The organization is one of the groups working to keep the mussels out of Okanagan waters, Executive Director Lisa Scott told council.

Atkins found 94% of boaters at the launch were B.C. residents. Most of the others were from Alberta. She surveyed 90 watercraft and spoke to about 325 boaters.

Across the region, 90% of boaters surveyed at 15 launches were aware of “aquatic invasive species,” Scott’s presentation showed.

Zebra and quagga mussels haven’t showed up yet in local waters, but they have been found as nearby as Idaho.

Scott said they’ll be a costly problem we won’t be able to exterminate completely if they do show up.

“If we get mussels arriving to this region, we will have to retrofit all the pipes. All the water infrastructure will have to change,” she said. “We’ll have to do things like scrape the Kelowna floating bridge because the drag would be so heavy from the mussels attaching to it. They’re going cling and attach to everything.”

And they’ll hurt your feet.

“They’re sharp shells. When they die, they wash up on shore. So you get places like Lake Winnipeg where people can’t walk barefoot on our sandy beaches any more because they will cut their feet.”

“B.C. has estimated that if mussels arrive it will cost us up to $129 million annually just to maintain. We can’t get rid of them once they arrive,” Scott said.