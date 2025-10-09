Peachland News

Peachland to consider adding surveillance cameras to Beach Avenue

More cameras considered

Photo: Unsplash Stock photo of a security camera.

Peachland council will consider, at its next meeting, whether to install surveillance cameras at each end of Beach Avenue.

According the motion brought forward by Coun. Randey Brophy, the traffic surveillance cameras will operate from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The footage will be maintained for three days to be accessed by police when there’s a suspected criminal incident.

The motion was not discussed on Tuesday. The next meeting is on Oct. 21.

In a previous meeting, Brophy said, “It’s a slam dunk to me to get this done.”

Peachland recently installed surveillance cameras outside the museum’s public washrooms, at the Swim Bay pavilion and outside the public washrooms near Todd Road. Cameras were previously installed at municipal hall, the public works yard, 50-Plus Centre and Cousins Park.

In that earlier meeting, Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky said a privacy impact assessment must be done before every camera installation.