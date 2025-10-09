Peachland News

District of Peachland to buy portable office for staff

District running out of space

Photo: Pat Bulmer Peachland's municipal hall

Peachland is buying a portable office building to house its overflowing staff.

Council approved the $75,000 purchase on Tuesday. The money will come from an existing $2.3 million reserve fund and covers all the set-up and furnishings for a 12x60-foot building to be located behind the district office.

“We’re currently experiencing a significant shortage of office space, which is impacting our ability to operate efficiently and accommodate current staffing levels,” Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky told council.

“The proposed modular unit is a cost-effective and immediate solution that will meet operational needs without requiring major renovations or long timelines.”

Two employees are working in the fire hall, but the fire department wants that space back for training, council heard.

“We have added a few new positions over the past few years,” she said. “We’ve encroached upon the fire department space. We actually have one staff member who no longer has a space in the district building and is required to work from home. We have a lot of spaces in the district office building that are shared.”

Coun. Keith Thom, appearing by video, said residents are concerned about the increasing size of the municipal staff. He suggested there might be some vacant office space available in town.

Thom was the only council member to vote against the purchase.