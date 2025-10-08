Peachland News

Peachland calls on RCMP to deal with youth on electric dirt bikes

Fed up with e-dirt bikes

Photo: RCMP These electric dirt bikes, which are not street legal, have become a common sight on B.C. roads.

Kids on electric vehicles are putting Peachlanders’ safety at risk.

So said Peachland councillors on Tuesday as they passed a motion asking the RCMP to ramp up efforts to educate kids about e-bike and e-scooter safety.

In particular, council wants the RCMP to use its school liaison and community outreach programs to educate kids about helmet use, age limits for operating electric vehicles, acceptable behaviour and acceptable riding locations.

The motion passed Tuesday reiterates that enforcement is an RCMP responsibility. Council was discouraged from passing its own bylaws and doing its own enforcement.

“There’s been a lot of concern from the public regarding the unsafe and sometimes and often unlawful use of bikes and e-scooters, particularly by minors,” said Corporate Officer Jennifer Sawatzky in a presentation. “Reports frequently describe high speeds, lack of helmet use, and operation in areas where the devices are not currently permitted.”

Electric kick-scooters, as they’re legally termed, are not permitted on Peachland streets. They’re only allowed in cities running provincially authorized trial programs, which include Kelowna and Vernon.

E-dirt bikes and e-scooters are the problem. said Coun. Rick Ingram. Regular e-bikes aren’t the issue.

Underage kids riding are a problem too, said Coun. Alena Glasman.

B.C. law allows kids 14 and 15 to ride a “light e-bike” that has a maximum speed of 25 km/h. Otherwise, the minimum age is 16.