ATM returned to Peachland credit union, leaves hole in side of bank

ATM heist suspect sought

Photo: Kathy Michaels Vantage One was hit by a thief Wednesday morning.

UPDATE 1:24 p.m.

The front end loader and pickup truck used in an early morning ATM heist have been recovered but the people operating them remain at large, police said in a media release.

“This was a bold and dangerous act that caused significant damage to the business,” says Cpl. Devon Gerrits of the West Kelowna RCMP.

“We’re asking anyone who may have witnessed suspicious activity in the area during the early morning hours to contact police.”

The incident occurred at around approximately 4 a.m., at the Peachland Vantage One Credit Union.

Police determined upon arriving that suspects had used a front-end loader and a pickup truck to forcibly remove the ATM deposit box from the side of the building before fleeing the scene with it.

Shortly thereafter, officers located both vehicles abandoned not far from the bank, along with the stolen deposit box.

RCMP said vehicles and the deposit box were seized and are being processed by the RCMP Forensic Identification Services.

The investigation is being led by the West Kelowna RCMP with assistance from the General Investigation Section.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the West Kelowna RCMP at 250-768-2880 and reference file number 2025-60900, or to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

Photo: West Kelowna RCMP The ATM, the front end loader and the pickup from a Peachland heist.

UPDATE 10:55 a.m.

The ATM ripped from the side of a Peachland credit union has been returned.

Dan McLauchlan, vice president of Vantage One Credit Union’s consumer banking, said police brought it back within hours of a 4 a.m. heist that saw it being ripped out from the side of the building and carted away with a front end loader.

“The ATM is back down, but we can’t access it yet,” McLauchlan said. “I don’t know if anything has been taken from inside it.”

While getting the machine back is a win there’s significant damage to the building where the ATM and night deposit box was.

They have had to close the branch down until the building can be properly secured.

McLauchlan said he doesn’t know if there’s been an arrest yet, or if there will be any changes to the access to the ATM in the months or years ahead.

Potential changes to the ATM access will be a “discussion for senior leadership.”

ORIGINAL 7:09 a.m.

There was a heavy police presence in Peachland Wednesday morning as officers worked around what appears to have been a stolen ATM machine.

The Vantage One Credit Union in the small Central Okanagan town usually has an ATM outside, though on Wednesday morning it was just a giant hole in the side of the building and a sizeable debris field.

One person at the scene said they were told the ATM was pulled out with a front loader and driven away.

There's also a police presence on Trepanier Road. It's not clear whether the two are related.

This is not the first time the credit union has been a target. In 2019, a similar incident occurred.

Last year, in Black Mountain, a similar theft was committed from the Canco on Dec. 6, 2024. It was found abandoned in a farmer's field on Senger in East Kelowna on Dec. 11.

According to an organization from the U.S. called the ATM Industry Association, these types of thefts are called hook and chain attacks, and they're on the rise.

They typically happen between 11 p.m. and 6 a.m. when fewer people are around. It involves attaching a chain to the ATM and a large vehicle and forcefully trying to open the ATM vault doors to gain access to the cash.

They say criminals often fail to access the cash.

Police have been reached out to for comment.

Photo: Contributed Vantage One in Peachland was apparently the site of a theft.