Peachland News

Peachland asks how to fund infrastructure without scaring away developers

Peachland looks to limit fees

Photo: District of Peachland Peachland is trying to find a way to pay for infrastructure upgrades through development.

A proposal to make Peachland’s development cost charges the highest in the valley may force council to consider what future infrastructure projects can be cut.

Consultants from the Kelowna office of Urban Systems looked at Peachland’s 20-year infrastructure plans and calculated DCC rates that would be needed to pay for them. DCCs are charged by municipalities to developers to pay for new or expanded infrastructure.

Currently, Peachland charges about $31,000 in per residential lot, a chart presented on Tuesday showed. That puts the municipality in the middle of the Okanagan pack.

But to pay for projects on Peachland’s list, rates would jump to $85,000 per lot, the chart showed. That’s $35,000 more than the next highest area on the list —Kelowna’s South Mission.

“It’s very obvious to me that we cannot have $86,000 in DCCs while other ones are around $35-$40,000 because that will scare away our developers,” said Mayor Patrick Van Minsel.

A small list of projects that could be cut was presented, but no decisions were made. Recommendations will be revised for a future council debate.

“This needs a bit more thinking,” said Van Minsel. “We need to bring down the $85,000. How are we going to do it? Maybe by extending the timeline.

“Our property taxes cannot pay for it. We cannot just double our property taxes.”

Coun. Rick Ingram cautioned his colleagues not to get too chop-happy.

“We need to figure out how to get our DCCs down, but just removing a project from the DCC list doesn’t necessarily remove it from being needed,” he said. “We need to be very mindful about the things that we look at taking away.”

Coun. David Collins noted the plan is reviewed every three to five years, so it may not be essential to kill a bunch of projects now.

A proposal to save $28 million by scrapping a multi-use pathway and road upgrades on Renfrew Road sparked some debate.

Ingram suggested reducing the pathway to a sidewalk.

“That’s a tough project for us to let go of when we kind of made that promise to residents,” Collins said. “That one would not go over well.”

There was also disagreement over the value of multi-use pathways. Coun. Alena Glasman said money could be better used elsewhere.

“That’s making a conscious decision to make riding a bicycle going down Princeton more dangerous,” responded Ingram.

Some water upgrade projects targeting specific new developments can be removed from the list or reduced in scope, consultants said. However, other projects are required to meet “fire-flow requirements,” council heard.

Most sewer projects would stay. One lift station to support the New Monaco development was proposed for cutting.

A recent provincial change allows municipalities to use DCCs to help pay for fire halls. Peachland voters in 2022 agreed to borrow $17 million to pay for a new fire hall, but the municipality is now discovering that may not be enough.

In some cases, Peachland would look for other funding sources to keep infrastructure projects alive.

Peachland also needs to build up a healthy DCC reserve fund, the consultants told the morning meeting. Finance Director Garry Filafilo said Peachland had $3.5 million in reserve.

“That’s not much,” said Van Minsel.