Controlled burning continues near Peachland

Controlled burn continues

Photo: Wendy Hansen A controlled burn Tuesday, Oct. 7 in Peachland.

The plume of smoke coming from the Peachland area is due to controlled burning.

Crews started a controlled burn Monday at a location adjacent to the Munro Lake wildfire site and may continue work well into November.

The 40-hectare burn is a part of the multi-year Munro prescribed burn project, located about five kilometres southwest of Peachland.

The burn project originated in 2018, with a total 180 hectares identified across four treatment units.

Treatment units were completed in 2022 and 2024, and one of the units was burnt during a planned ignition operation on the Munro Lake FSR wildfire.

This 40-hectare prescribed burn will be the final treatment unit of this project.

Residents should expect to see smoke coming from the area for the next few weeks.