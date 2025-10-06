Peachland News

ZipZone Adventure Park evacuation order lifted

Photo: BC Wildfire BC Wildfire conducted a planned burn outside the Munro Lake wildfire Sept. 28.

The people at ZipZone Adventure Park in Peachland are finally able to get back to business.

It's been several weeks since the Munro Lake wildfire ballooned to 383 hectares and evacuation orders and alerts were ordered. Last week the wildfire was deemed to be held, though the evacuation order for the zip zone business remained in place.

Central Okanagan Emergency Operations said that the order was rescinded Monday "due to the progress made by BC Wildfire and supportive weather conditions."

BC Wildfire also said in a Monday update that, while the fire is classified as held, crews continue to go direct, reinforcing containment lines along its perimeter.

"Nearby communities can still expect to see smoke within the perimeter over the coming weeks," reads the update.

"This is common with large wildfires and will continue until significant rainfall or snowfall. If you see smoke coming from well within a fire’s perimeter and the area is surrounded by black, burned material, this is typically not a concern."

That said, crews are preparing for a controlled burn in Peachland, adjacent to the site of last month’s Munro Lake wildfire.

The 40-hectare burn is a part of the multi-year Munro prescribed burn project, located about five kilometres southwest of Peachland.

However, smoke rising from green, unburned fuel or from outside a fire’s perimeter should be reported immediately.

