Controlled burn planned near Peachland

Photo: BCWS A controlled ignition at the Munro Lake FSR wildfire on Sept. 28, 2025.

Crews are preparing for a controlled burn in Peachland, adjacent to the site of last month’s Munro Lake wildfire.

The 40-hectare burn is a part of the multi-year Munro prescribed burn project, located about five kilometres southwest of Peachland.

The burn is being managed by the BC Wildfire Service, Penticton Indian Band and Okanagan Nation Alliance, with support from Gorman Brothers Ltd., the Okanagan Shuswap Resource District and Westbank First Nation.

The burn will aim to provide protection from wildfire, restore the ecosystem such as including mule deer winter range and enhance Indigenous cultural values.

The Munro prescribed burn project originated in 2018, with a total 180 hectares identified across four treatment units.

Treatment units were completed in 2022 and 2024, and one of the units was burnt during a planned ignition operation on the Munro Lake FSR wildfire.

This 40-hectare prescribed burn will be the final treatment unit of this project.

Preparation work for this prescribed burn could start as early as October 6, 2025, until Nov 30, 2025. The exact timing of the burn will be dependent on weather, site and venting conditions.

Smoke and flames may be visible from Peachland, Summerland, Kelowna, Penticton, Naramata and surrounding areas, and to travellers along Highways 97 and 97C.