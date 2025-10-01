Peachland News

Munro Lake wildfire near Peachland now considered held

Wildfire held, alerts lifted

Photo: BCWS Crews burning off of guard during planned ignition Sept 28.

UPDATE: 4:20 p.m.

All evacuation alerts from the Munro Lake wildfire have now been lifted, although an evacuation order remains in place for the ZipZone ziplining property.

The wildfire, which has grown to 383 hectares since it was first started last week, was declared "held" by the BC Wildfire Service Wednesday. This means it's not expected to grow past its current boundaries.

Following this, the Regional District of Central Okanagan announced the evacuation alerts that were put in place have now been lifted.

The evacuation order for the single ZipZone property remains in place.

UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Five days after it was started, the Munro Lake wildfire is now considered held.

The wildfire burning west of Peachland grew to 383 hectares, prompting the evacuation of hundreds of properties last week.

But with cooler weather and some precipitation over the past few days, fire behaviour has decreased, and a controlled burn was conducted over the weekend.

As of Wednesday morning, the BC Wildfire Service has now listed the fire as “held,” meaning it's not expected to grow beyond its current boundary.

One property remains under an evacuation order – the ZipZone ziplining site.

There remains 100 BCWS firefighters on scene working to fully extinguish the fire.

ORIGINAL: 10:20 a.m.

BC Wildfire Service crews are back on the scene of the Munro Lake wildfire.

Fire information officer Shea Stearns says the fire is still listed as out of control but has not grown in size and remains 381 hectares.

"(It's) still classified as out of control until crews can be fairly confident in those control lines and the parameters that we've established around the incident," Stearns says.

Stearns says a small amount of rain fell over the past several days and there has also been a decrease in wildfire activity.

"Resource wise, it did change slightly. We have 100 personnel on site today, as well as two helicopters that are assisting, and crews are just continuing to go direct on all flanks of the fire and establishing and reinforcing the containment lines that they have in place there," says Stearns.

"They're definitely still making good progress along the fire, there."

All residents forced from their homes by the fire have now been permitted to return home, with only properties in the industrial area of Peachland remaining on evacuation order at this time.

According to the Central Okanagan Emergency Operations website the only property still on evacuation order is the ZipZone Adventure Park located at 5875 Brenda Mines Road.